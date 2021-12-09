Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,264 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $23,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,743 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

