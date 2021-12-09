Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $50,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $181.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.