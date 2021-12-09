Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $157.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

