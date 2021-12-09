Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $29.70 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of AutoNation worth $29,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

Shares of AN opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

