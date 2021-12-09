Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $40.51 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $57.02 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

