Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $47.30 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $588.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $593.07. The company has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.25 and its 200-day moving average is $499.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.11.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

