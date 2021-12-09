Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $132.37 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $134.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average is $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

