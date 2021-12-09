Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,460 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

