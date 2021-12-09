Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $152.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $141.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

