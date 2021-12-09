Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,539 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $60,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $330.56 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $919.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

