Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,430 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 29.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 33.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 105,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $170.25 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $269.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.