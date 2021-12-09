Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,506 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $229.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $229.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.