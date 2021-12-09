Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,070 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $122.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

