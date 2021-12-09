Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,118 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $471.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.