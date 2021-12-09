Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after purchasing an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,377,000 after acquiring an additional 189,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of CE stock opened at $159.82 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.07 and its 200-day moving average is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

