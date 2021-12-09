Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Entergy worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1,688.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 682,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,284,000 after buying an additional 581,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,062,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.