Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,548,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $259.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $262.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

