Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.65

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $6.99. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 1,590,311 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.