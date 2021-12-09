FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 7,618 Shares

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $188,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,345 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $58,625.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 1,354 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 621 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $15,636.78.

FGF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 229,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,818. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FG Financial Group by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

