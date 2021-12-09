Financial Review: Arko (ARKO) versus The Competition

Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Arko to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% Arko Competitors 1.82% 22.10% 4.72%

66.8% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Arko has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arko and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Arko Competitors 1107 2623 2672 83 2.27

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.12%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion $13.19 million 61.32 Arko Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 19.44

Arko’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Arko is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arko beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

