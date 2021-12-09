Financial Survey: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Novanta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.79%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Novanta.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Novanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 22.39 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -120.85 Novanta $590.62 million 10.16 $44.52 million $1.38 122.15

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Novanta 7.51% 18.21% 9.31%

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novanta beats Byrna Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

