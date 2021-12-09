Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.47

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.47 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 97.80 ($1.30). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 97.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 510,489 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.53. The firm has a market cap of £127.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

