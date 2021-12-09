FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $64.25 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003235 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003937 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 796,600,833 coins and its circulating supply is 370,466,158 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

