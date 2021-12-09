First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,228.42

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,228.42 ($29.55) and traded as high as GBX 2,265 ($30.04). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,120 ($28.11), with a volume of 37,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,228.42. The company has a market capitalization of £589.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

