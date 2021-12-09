First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.15 Million

Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $31.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $32.00 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $31.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $120.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.60 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.05 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $141.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $432.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

