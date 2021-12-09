First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.14% from the stock’s current price.

INBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,421,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

