FirstCoin (FRST) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $45,405.09 and $6.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,053.34 or 0.99136533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032190 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.44 or 0.00819938 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

