FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $39.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.
FE opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $39.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.