FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $39.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

FE opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

