Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Insider Acquires A$142,788.80 in Stock

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) insider Lisa McIntyre acquired 4,400 shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$32.45 ($22.85) per share, with a total value of A$142,788.80 ($100,555.49).

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.15. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.22%.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

