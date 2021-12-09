Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.68. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 38,280 shares changing hands.

FSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

