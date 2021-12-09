FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Down 1.1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.62. Approximately 626,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,015,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.