FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.30. 184,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 204,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDTT. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period.

