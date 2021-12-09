Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $211.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 1,724 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 3,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,115 shares of company stock worth $143,815 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

