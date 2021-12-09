FLO Price Hits $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

