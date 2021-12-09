Flow (FLOW) Achieves Market Cap of $2.99 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $9.49 or 0.00019830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $73.61 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.93 or 0.08588549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.58 or 0.99692842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 315,588,776 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

