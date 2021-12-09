Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,744 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

