Fluence Energy (FLNC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/7/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Fluence Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

11/23/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

FLNC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 96,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,828. Fluence Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

