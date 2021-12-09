Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLNC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

FLNC opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.