Flux Hits Market Capitalization of $279.72 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $279.72 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flux has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.54 or 0.00352771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00144864 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00091008 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000132 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 221,152,767 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

