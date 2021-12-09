Flux Hits Market Capitalization of $279.72 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $279.72 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flux has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.54 or 0.00352771 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00144864 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00091008 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002758 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002714 BTC.
- Ycash (YEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC.
Flux Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “
Buying and Selling Flux
