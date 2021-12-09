Font (FONT) Achieves Market Cap of $520,365.40

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Font has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Font coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a market capitalization of $520,365.40 and $5,267.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042020 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007213 BTC.

About Font

FONT is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

