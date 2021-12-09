Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.45

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as low as C$2.43. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 154,109 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$580.27 million and a PE ratio of -81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

