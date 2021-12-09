FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) vs. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56% FormFactor 10.15% 13.48% 10.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and FormFactor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.68 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -3.60 FormFactor $693.62 million 4.82 $78.52 million $0.98 43.59

FormFactor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 FormFactor 0 1 5 0 2.83

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. FormFactor has a consensus price target of $50.57, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Summary

FormFactor beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

