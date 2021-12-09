Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 312.71 ($4.15).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.51) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 258 ($3.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £589.91 million and a P/E ratio of 16.36. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 215 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

