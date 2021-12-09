Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $70.93 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forward Air by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

