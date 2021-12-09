Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of FWRD opened at $109.90 on Thursday. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

