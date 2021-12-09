Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading 3.2% Higher

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.41 and last traded at $113.41. 1,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Forward Air by 92.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Forward Air by 380.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

