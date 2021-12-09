Fractal Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $176,726.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.76 or 0.08546153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00078763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.64 or 1.00112114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

