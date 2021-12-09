Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.
Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. Franchise Group has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis raised their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
