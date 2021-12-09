Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. Franchise Group has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis raised their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.