Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 2,399 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 30,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

WMT stock opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

