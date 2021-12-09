Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 5,681 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

